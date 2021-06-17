Miami Hurricanes Schedule Future Football Series With Auburn

The Miami Hurricanes scheduled yet another football series with a power program from the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.

The 'Canes will face the Auburn Tigers in a home-and-home series, with Miami hosting the first meeting on September 1, 2029 inside Hard Rock Stadium and traveling to Auburn, AL for the second game on August 31st, 2030.

“We remain committed to scheduling top programs for our non-conference games and these two matchups will be a terrific showcase for two passionate and tradition-rich fan bases," athletics director Blake James said in a statement.

The teams have met 11 times before, but have not played since the 1984 season opener - a 20-18 victory for Miami played in East Rutherford, NJ in the first game under former head coach Jimmy Johnson.

Auburn won the last meeting in South Florida between the teams, a 3-0 victory in 1974, while Miami returned the favor with a 17-15 win during the 1978 season in their last visit.

Miami has scheduled home-and-home series with SEC members Texas A&M (2022 and 2023), Florida (2024 and 2025) and South Carolina (2026 and 2027) while opening this season against Alabama on September 4th in Atlanta.