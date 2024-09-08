Miami Hurricanes secure win over Florida A&M, 56-9

Cam Ward passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns in his first home start for Miami, then he capped his day with a rushing score and the 12th-ranked Hurricanes beat Florida A&M 56-9 on Saturday night.

Ward's first pass was a touchdown throw to Elijah Arroyo on Miami's opening possession, then he found Xavier Restrepo for a 50-yard scoring pass as the Hurricanes (2-0) had a 99-yard drive on their second possession.

Ward finished 20 of 26 to help Miami win its 17th consecutive home opener. Restrepo had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Damien Martinez rushed for 90 yards and another score.

“Cam's a special player,” Restrepo said. “We've all had a really special relationship with Cam since the day he's come in here, and we're still building.”

Ward — who passed for 385 yards in Miami's Week 1 win at Florida — is the third Hurricanes quarterback in the last 25 years with at least 600 yards passing in the season's first two games, with 689 so far. The others on that list: Jacory Harris (656) in 2009 and Ken Dorsey (659) in 2001, Miami's most recent national title season.

“He is the alpha dog leader. ... He changes things,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “Certain guys bring a spark and it catches with everybody. He's that guy.”

Daniel Richardson was 13 for 17 for 135 yards for FCS member Florida A&M (2-1), which saw its 13-game winning streak snapped. The Rattlers beat Miami in the programs' first meeting in 1979 and have gone 0-11 against the Hurricanes since.

“They're a bunch of really good players and tough guys,” said Cristobal, who crossed paths with Richardson after the game and lauded his play. “They're going to have a good season.”

Tyler Baron had three sacks for the Hurricanes — “he's built like an avatar,” Cristobal said — while Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle had rushing scores for Miami and Chris Johnson Jr. got a receiving score.

The takeaway

Florida A&M: Michael Smith had a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter — and caught a break on the way. His first try from 44 yards hit the upright, but the Rattlers were flagged for a false start. They moved back 5 yards, and Smith connected with plenty of room to spare on his second attempt.

Miami: Ward was subbed out late in the third quarter and the Hurricanes went to Albany transfer Reese Poffenbarger, who made his Miami debut. Poffenbarger led FCS quarterbacks last season with 3,603 yards passing and 36 touchdowns, guiding the Great Danes to 11 wins and a trip to the national semifinals.

Poll implications

With No. 5 Notre Dame losing to Northern Illinois and No. 10 Michigan losing to No. 3 Texas, it's possible that Miami might return to the Top 10 when the new AP Top 25 is released on Sunday. The Hurricanes haven't been a Top 10 team since reaching No. 9 in the poll released on Dec. 6, 2020.

Up next

Florida A&M: At Troy on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Miami: Hosts Ball State on Saturday.

___

