ACC Reschedules Three University of Miami Football Games Following COVID Outbreak

A trio of Miami Hurricanes football games are being rescheduled following an outbreak of COVID-19 among players, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.

Miami's upcoming Saturday, November 21st game against Georgia Tech has been moved to December 19th. December 5th will be the new date for the team's game against Wake Forest, which was originally scheduled to take place on November 28th. North Carolina will visit Miami the following week.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams," University of Miami Director of Athletics Blake James said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."

The Canes were shorthanded during last Saturday's win over Virginia Tech. Miami announced it had 13 players unavailable before the game, including three starters and several offensive linemen.