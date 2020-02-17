‘Canes Ranked No. 1 For First Time Since 2016

For the first time in four years, the Univeristy of Miami's Baseball program reached No. 1 in polls released on Monday.

Miami climbed up the rankings after a three-game sweep of Rutgers - jumping two spots to be No. 1 in the D1 Baseball Top 25.

The Hurricanes (3-0) are ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2016, when the team was at the top of the ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll and Baseball America Top 25 and Collegiate Baseball Poll.

Hurricanes baseball action will return Wednesday February 19, as Miami hosts Kent State at 6 p.m.