Carey Jr. Returns Home, Leads Blowout Win for No. 2 Duke Against Miami

For the first six minutes of game action inside the Watsco Center on Saturday night, the Miami Hurricanes had a lead, and the thought that they could pull off the upset win over the second ranked Duke Blue Devils.

That thought quickly went away as the visitors played like one of the nation’s top teams - coasting to a 95-62 victory over the ‘Canes in front of a near sellout crowd and national TV audience.

Duke (13-1) got a game high 24 points from freshman center, and Broward County native, Vernon Carey Jr..

Miami (9-4) got 12 points from guard Kameron McGusty as they lost for the first time in six games and for the second time at home this season to a top five ranked team.

Duke took control for much of the first half with 15 points from Cassius Stanley, who finished with 20 points on the game, and 12 from Carey – the son of former UM football star Vernon Sr. – to take a 50-36 lead into halftime while shooting nearly 62 percent from the field.

Miami hits the road for a Tuesday night showdown at No. 7 Louisville – who was upset earlier in the day at home against No. 18 ranked Florida State – before returning home next Sunday for an ACC game against Pittsburgh.