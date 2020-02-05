miami hurricanes

Diaz, Miami Land Top Safety as Rebuilding Effort Continues

Avantae Williams, the No. 2-ranked safety in the nation according to most rankings, is headed to Miami

By The Associated Press

Team Savage safety Avantae Williams (15) during the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game on January 02, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Avantae Williams was committed to Miami three years ago, then decommitted, then seemed like he would ultimately be headed to Florida.

And then he pulled off a signing-day shocke on Wednesday.

Williams, the No. 2-ranked safety in the nation according to most rankings, is headed to Miami after all as a capper to a big offseason of movement by the Hurricanes. Miami had chased Williams -- a four-star player from the Orlando suburb of DeLand, Florida -- for years and in the end, the relationships forged by Hurricanes assistants like Ephraim Banda won out.

“That’s what I felt was best for me,” Williams said of choosing Miami.

His signing is the latest move in an offseason filled with them for the Hurricanes as coach Manny Diaz tries to turn things around after stumbling to a 6-7 record this past season. The Hurricanes brought Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed in as chief of staff, landed a new offensive coordinator in Rhett Lashlee and lured former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King in through the transfer portal.

Williams was a question mark until the end.

“It’s a massive exclamation point,” Diaz said. “There’s no doubt.”

