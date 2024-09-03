Hurricanes at No. 12 in AP Top 25, highest ranking since 2020; FSU out after 0-2 start

The Miami Hurricanes' solid win over the Florida Gators this past weekend has them moving up in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Hurricanes jumped seven spots to No. 12 after routing Florida 41-17 at The Swamp on Saturday.

It's Miami's best ranking since cracking the top-10 late in the 2020 season.

The Hurricanes will next face Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Heading the opposite way from the Hurricanes is Florida State. The Seminoles fell out of the Top 25 on Tuesday after starting the season 0-2, becoming just the third team to go from preseason top-10 to unranked in the first regular-season poll since the rankings expanded to 25 in 1989.

Florida State has been the early season's major disappoint. The defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion lost a Week 0 game in Dublin, Ireland, to ACC rival Georgia Tech and then dropped another league game Monday night at home to Boston College.

No other preseason Top 25 team this year lost to an unranked opponent to open the season. Florida State did it twice as a double-digit favorite.

Because Florida State started its season a week before most of the country, they move into an exclusive club of teams that began their seasons 0-2 with each loss coming while ranked in the top 10.

Notre Dame was the last to do it in 2022, when the Fighting Irish began the season No. 5, lost at No. 2 Ohio State in their opener, and then were upset at home the next week by Marshall while ranked eighth. The Irish went to on finish 9-4.

Ohio State opened the 1986 season ranked ninth and lost back-to-back games to ranked opponents, No. 5 Alabama and No. 17 Washington. The Buckeyes were No. 10 when they played the Huskies. Ohio State finished 10-3.

The 1967 Texas team and TCU from 1952 also started 0-2 while ranked in the top 10 of both games.

Florida State is only the second ranked team to lose twice before the first regular-season poll was released, joining 1951 Kentucky. The Wildcats went from No. 6 to No. 17 while going 1-2 to start the season, losing at No. 11 Texas and at Mississippi.

Florida State gets a weekend off before resuming its schedule with home games against Memphis and new ACC member California before a trip to SMU followed by a home game against Clemson.

“You’ve got a football team that nobody envisioned ever being where we are and having disappointment, having failure, but I do believe in what this team can do,” coach Mike Norvell said after the BC loss. “I believe in what this team can accomplish."

In Tuesday's rankings, Georgia remained No. 1, receiving 57 first-place votes after starting the season with a blowout of then-No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers hung on at No. 25.

Ohio State is No. 2 with five first-place votes. No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama each moved up a spot, putting three Southeastern Conference teams in the top four along with Georgia.

No. 5 Notre Dame jumped two spots after opening the season with a victory at then-No. 20 Texas A&M, which fell out of the rankings.