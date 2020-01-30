Hurricanes Legend and Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed Joining UM Football Staff

Miami Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed is joing UM's football program as the new chief of staff.

Head Coach Manny Diaz announced the hire Thursday, and said it's pending completion of a standard University background check.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Diaz said in a statement. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis."

Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development, the school said. Reed will also provide assistance in team building, student-athlete mentorship and recruiting, as permissible under NCAA rules.

Reed, 41, played strong safety for the Hurricanes from 1997-2001, and was a big part of the team's national championship in 2001. He was a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2002, selected 24th overall, and played 11 seasons for the Ravens before finishing his career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013.

He won a Super Bowl with Baltimore and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.