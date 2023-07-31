Miami Hurricanes ready for a fresh start in the 2023 season

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Miami Hurricanes football team is ready for a fresh start in 2023.

The program went through a big transition in the off-season. Miami Hurricanes brought in a new offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson.

Even though there are many questions about this offense as they head into fall camp, we can expect the Canes to be more explosive under Dawson, who is known for his air raid offense.

“He allows a quarterback to play with a lot of freedom, which I like a lot. Change of routes, change of plays," Tyler Van Dyke said. "I have a really good relationship with him. I’m excited for how we handle stuff throughout the season, the way we fight through adversity and also being explosive throwing the ball on the field, which I'm most excited about."

Van Dyke is the Miami Hurricanes' star quarterback. Last season, he had a setback due to his shoulder injury but is now recovered, and ready for the new season.

“That is the best quarterback, four tables down, that is the best quarterback in the ACC and all of college football, but you know, it feels good to know that I got him in the backfield with me, it feels good to know I got my safe place," Miami running back Donald Chaney Jr. said.

With Van Dyke healthy and primed for a big season, the team is hopeful for a strong performance this upcoming season.

His teammates have full belief that under Van Dyke and Dawson's leadership, this offense can do great things.

The Hurricanes open fall camp this week, and their first game is set for Sept. 1 against Miami Ohio University.

They’re looking to hit the refresh button this upcoming season.