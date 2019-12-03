miami hurricanes

Miami, South Carolina Agree to Home-and-Home Football Series

Miami, at 6-6 on the season, awaits word on what bowl game they will play in after a two game losing streak to end the season.

Decades after the programs decided they would not play each other again, the Miami Hurricanes and South Carolina Gamecocks have reportedly scheduled a home-and-home series.

Citing numerous sources, the Canes will travel to Columbia for their first meeting in four decades in the Palmetto State in the 2026 season with the Gamecocks playing at Hard Rock Stadium the following season.

The teams met 13 times over a 25 season period from 1936 to 1960 as two of the bigger name independent programs in college football. Miami won both games played in 1986 and 1987, with a brawl breaking out between the teams in the second game before officials decided the schools would no longer play.

The programs have played one time since, with South Carolina getting a win in the 2014 Independence Bowl.

Miami, at 6-6 on the season, awaits word on what bowl game they will play in after a two game losing streak to end the season. South Carolina finished the season with a 4-8 record that included a three game losing streak to end the season.

