The Story Behind UM's Newest Turnover Chain

The Miami Hurricanes unveiled their newest turnover chain after a second quarter interception against Louisville Saturday night. And, for the fourth straight year, the king of bling has worked his magic.

The blinged out Cuban link chain has become a sensation for players and fans alike. This year, jeweler AJ Machado, mixed the sunshine state with the iconic symbol of the University of Miami.

“This is the 4th year so we wanted to switch it around, and we got something new,” Machado said.

The chain’s large charm is in the shape of the state of Florida, with a giant “U” conspicuously covering the two in state rivals.

The chain was the brainchild of then defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. It was such a success that it stirred imitations around the country.

Now, “head coach” Diaz has continued this tradition with a new design every year, and working with South Florida athletes’ favorite jeweler.

“I’m a huge fan, but I think this is our year and we will crank it up,” Machado said.

Along with the turnover chain, the team will also be sporting new touchdown rings with the phrase “The Crib”.