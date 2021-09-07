UM's Newest Turnover Chain Is Bigger, Brighter, Flashier

There was a bright side to Saturday's unfortunate loss to No. 1 Alabama, and that was the sighting of the turnover chain — although the first glimpse on Saturday was a false alarm.

But alas, the next time would be for real!

What has become a tradition for the Miami Hurricanes football team is the premiere of the new turnover chain at the beginning of each season.

This year, the Hurricanes went bigger, brighter and flashier!

This year's turnover chain pendant is in the shape of the 'Canes helmet, designed once again by head coach Manny Diaz and jeweler to the stars AJ Machado from AJ’s Jewelry.

"(Diaz) wanted to go with the helmet this year," Machado said.

And like every year since 2017, if you see one of the players with the gold Cuban link chain, then you know the defense has made it happen.

This year's chain is over the top — the helmet has 2,100 stones, and the chain weighs 4.5 kilograms.

The chain, which has brought imitations throughout college football, has become a sensation, so much so that now the offense has its own representative, the touchdown rings.

And this year, they went retro. Machado says they went with the old Miami letters.

We can only hope we will see much more of both this season!