Miami Jackson, Northwestern Renew ‘Soul Bowl' Football Rivalry Friday

Friday night, the latest edition of a classic South Florida rivalry took place with the annual 'Soul Bowl' football game between Miami's Northwestern Senior High School and Jackson Senior High School.

In front of fans of both programs, the 52nd edition of the game that once packed over 46,000 fans into the Orange Bowl had a slightly smaller crowd for the latest edition at Traz Powell Stadium. But, the importance of the meeting between the Bulls and the Generals stayed the same.

"Sometimes, it’s better to win this game than to win in the season," Northwestern head coach Max Edwards said. "It’s a community game that’s been played since before I was born. These guys that play this game, all of them grew up area so they know each other. It’s bragging rights for a year.”

Northwestern leads the series between the schools, which sit less than three miles apart, by a margin of 38-13. The Bulls came into the game with a 1-0 record after a season opening win at Venice. The Generals had to forfeit their first game of the season.

Jamari Ford got the Bulls on the board in the first quarter with a 65-yard touchdown run followed by Rashad Davis scoring on a 21-yard pass to make it 14-0. Taron Dickens got into the end zone on a touchdown run to give Northwestern a 22-0 halftime lead.

Ford got his second touchdown of the game on a 35-yard punt return in the second half to help the Bulls get a 44-0 win and extend their record to 2-0 on the season. Jackson fell to 0-2 on the year.

Northwestern will be back in action next Thursday against Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna at Traz Powell Stadium. Jackson will go for their first win of the season next Thursday against Dr. Krop.