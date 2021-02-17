MLB

Miami Marlins Acquire Relief Pitcher John Curtiss From Tampa Bay Rays

He had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason for the American League champions

Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards.

Curtiss went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 17 games last year. He had a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings in the postseason for the American League champions.

Curtiss also has pitched for the Angels and Twins, and he has a 3,83 career ERA.

He further strengthens the bullpen for the Marlins, who earlier added left-hander Ross Detwiler and right-handers Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber.

Edwards was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2019. He hit .281 with nine homers in 73 games in the low minors that year.

