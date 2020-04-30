MLB

Miami Marlins Announce Ticket Refund Policy for Home Games Impacted by Pandemic

Ticket holders can use the credit for any game played at home during the 2020 season as well as the entire 2021 regular season

Matt Kemp
Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have set their ticket refund policy in place for home games that have been impacted during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone from season ticket holders to single game ticket purchasers can request a refund credit, which will cover the cost of the ticket plus a 10 percent bonus as well as fees, for all home games through May 21st.

Ticket holders can use the credit for any game played at home during the 2020 season as well as the entire 2021 regular season. Any complimentary tickets received are not eligible for a credit.

Ticket holders can request the credit by either emailing ticket@marlins.com or by writing the team and sending the request to 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125.

Major League Baseball has not announced when games for the 2020 season may begin while reportedly exploring numerous plans that including playing games at several locations without fans.

