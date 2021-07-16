Sports

Miami Marlins Place Jésus Sánchez on Injured List Amid Reported ‘Covid-Related Move'

The Miami Marlins have placed outfielder Jésus Sánchez on the injured list ahead of the team's face-off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins made the roster update in a Twitter post.

Craig Mish, an MLB Network contributor, tweeted that the Marlins would have to make a Covid-related move prior to the doubleheader. He added that the announcement of Sánchez on the injured list came with no designation.

