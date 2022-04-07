Miami Marlins Set to Open 2022 Regular Season Friday

One day later than several other Major League Baseball franchises, the Miami Marlins will play ball on the start of the 2022 regular season Friday.

The Marlins will face off against the San Francisco Giants at 4:35 p.m. in the first of a three game series between the teams. Sandy Alcantara, who went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA for Miami in the 2021 season, will be the opening day starter for the third straight season.

Miami is coming off a 67-95 record last season that saw the team finish fourth place in the National League East.

In the offseason, the Marlins lost the team's CEO and part owner when Derek Jeter stepped down. On the field, Miami will add 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler to the outfield after signing the free agent from divisional rival Atlanta.

In a condensed spring training due to the MLB lockout, Miami finished with a 7-7 record.

The Marlins will travel to play a two-game series against the Anaheim Angels next Monday and Tuesday before returning to loanDepot park for the home opener on April 14th against the Philadelphia Phillies.