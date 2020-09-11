Miami Marlins Split Doubleheader With Philadelphia, Stay in Race for Playoff Spot

In a series that could go a long way to deciding the playoff picture in the National League, the Miami Marlins ended the day Friday the same way it started.

Miami (21-20) split their doubleheader against their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies (22-20), dropping game one 11-0 before coming back to win game two by a score of 5-3.

Miami's starting pitcher in the first game, left hander Trevor Rogers (1-1), got rocked early - giving up four runs in the third inning on a two run homer from Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen, his sixth of the season, and a two run double to second baseman Jean Segura.

It would only get worse in the fourth inning when the Phillies put five runs on the board with back to back RBI singles from center fielder Adam Haseley and McCutchen followed by a three run homer by first baseman Rhys Hoskins for his 10th home run of the season.

Rogers ended up getting taken out after that hit, striking out five Philadelphia batters while allowing nine hits during his outing. The Phillies would add two more runs in the fifth inning on back to back RBI doubles from third baseball Alec Bohm and Haseley.

While Rogers struggled, Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (5-3) threw four innings of no-hit baseball, striking out eight Marlins batters in the first four innings alone before giving up a single to Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Nola would finish with 10 strikeouts in the seven inning game while allowing just three hits for his first career complete game and first shutout of his career.

In game two, the Marlins fell behind once again before center fielder Lewis Brinson hit his third homer of the season, a solo shot to left field that tied the game at one. Miami scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a two RBI single by catcher Jorge Alfaro that plated the game winning runs.

Miami starting pitcher Daniel Castano went three and two thirds innings on the night, striking out one while allowing five hits and one run. The bullpen finished the seven inning game with James Hoyt (2-0) striking out the only batter he faced while Yimi Garcia struck out two in his one inning of work for his first save on the year, despite giving up one run in the top of the seventh.

Miami sits a half game behind the Phillies for second place in the National League East - a spot that would guarantee them a playoff spot in the increased number of teams eligible for the postseason in 2020.

Miami will play their fourth game in this seven game series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Jose Urena will look for his first win of the season for the Marlins while the Phillies are scheduled to start Spencer Howard.

The Marlins tied their franchise record by playing their fourth double header of the season with three more scheduled - including one Sunday against Philadelphia and two next weekend in the home finale series against the Washington Nationals.

Before the night's opening game, both teams joined others from across Major League Baseball with a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001.