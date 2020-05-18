MLB

Miami Marlins to Allow Players to Return to Spring Training Site Amid Pandemic: Report

Players reportedly will not be allowed to use their clubhouse, but would be able to use batting cages and throw off the mound

Getty Images

Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli runs drills during the spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Miami Marlins will reportedly take their next step toward beginning the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami Herald said the team will allow their 40-man roster to report to the team’s training facility in Jupiter on Tuesday to take part in limited practices.

Players reportedly will not be allowed to use their clubhouse, but would be able to use batting cages and throw off the mound.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Touts Road Projects as Reopening the State Expands

FBI 3 hours ago

FBI: Shooter at Pensacola Military Base Linked to Al-Qaida

The news comes over two months after Major League Baseball postponed spring training games on March 12th amid concerns over a potential spread of the virus.

MLB has not confirmed any details on when they plan on starting the regular season, with various reports saying it could be as early as July 1st.

This article tagged under:

MLBcoronavirusMiami Marlins
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us