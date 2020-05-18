Miami Marlins to Allow Players to Return to Spring Training Site Amid Pandemic: Report

The Miami Marlins will reportedly take their next step toward beginning the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami Herald said the team will allow their 40-man roster to report to the team’s training facility in Jupiter on Tuesday to take part in limited practices.

Players reportedly will not be allowed to use their clubhouse, but would be able to use batting cages and throw off the mound.

The news comes over two months after Major League Baseball postponed spring training games on March 12th amid concerns over a potential spread of the virus.

MLB has not confirmed any details on when they plan on starting the regular season, with various reports saying it could be as early as July 1st.