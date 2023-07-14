Miami Marlins unveil 2024 regular season schedule: What fans should know about slate of games

With the second half of the 2023 regular season set to begin Friday for the Miami Marlins, fans of the Fish already know who their team will face to open the upcoming season.

Major League Baseball revealed its slate for the 2024 season on Thursday, with the Marlins scheduled to play all 29 other MLB franchises for a second straight season.

Here's a look at what Miami fans should know about the upcoming season.

Starting off at home

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami will begin the 2024 campaign with a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates from March 28 to March 31. That will be followed by a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before the Marlins hit the road for six straight games against the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees.

Rare sighting from Chicago

The Chicago White Sox will make an appearance inside loanDepot park from July 5 to July 7, marking just the third time since interleague play started in 1997 that they have played in Miami. The White Sox are managed by Pedro Grifol, a Miami native who graduated from Columbus High School and later attended FSU.

Interleague opponents coming to Miami

In addition to the Angels and White Sox, the other American League teams who will be coming to South Florida include the Texas Rangers, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Ending on the road

Miami will have its home finale in the regular season on Sunday, September 22 against the Atlanta Braves before finishing the season with six games on the road against the Minnesota Twins (September 24-26) and the Toronto Blue Jays (September 27-29).

For more information on the schedule, click on this link.