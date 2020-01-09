Miami Marlins

Francisco Cervelli Finalizes $2 Million, 1-Year Contract With Marlins

Getty Images

Francisco Cervelli of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his home run with teammates in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Catcher Francisco Cervelli finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins on Thursday to provide depth behind Jorge Alfaro.

Cervelli played in 48 games last year for the Pirates and Braves. He is a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.

To make room on the roster, the Marlins designated outfielder Austin Dean for assignment.

Miami Marlins

Complete coverage of the two-time World Series champions

Miami Marlins Jan 7

Miami Marlins Promote Eric Duncan to Hitting Coach

Miami Marlins Dec 24, 2019

Miami Marlins Agree to 1-Year Deal With C Francisco Cervelli

The Marlins are still in the market to add to their bullpen before spring training begins next month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami MarlinsFrancisco Cervelli
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us