Marlins ace Alcántara hits 99 mph in return to mound after missing 2024 season

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets in a spring training game Sunday as he continues his comeback from elbow surgery that caused him to miss last season.

The 29-year-old looked like his old self against the Mets, blowing a 99 mph fastball past Jose Siri for the final out of the first inning. Alcántara threw 17 pitches and gave up one hit.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Marlins hope the two-time All-Star can return to his 2022 form, when the right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award after finishing with a 14-9 record, 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts in a league-leading 228 2/3 innings.

Alcántara was not as effective the next year, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA before having Tommy John surgery on Oct. 6, 2023.