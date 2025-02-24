Miami Marlins

Marlins ace Alcántara hits 99 mph in return to mound after missing 2024 season

The Marlins hope the two-time All-Star can return to his 2022 form, when the right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award after finishing with a 14-9 record

By Associated Press

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets in a spring training game Sunday as he continues his comeback from elbow surgery that caused him to miss last season.

The 29-year-old looked like his old self against the Mets, blowing a 99 mph fastball past Jose Siri for the final out of the first inning. Alcántara threw 17 pitches and gave up one hit.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Marlins hope the two-time All-Star can return to his 2022 form, when the right-hander won the NL Cy Young Award after finishing with a 14-9 record, 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts in a league-leading 228 2/3 innings.

Alcántara was not as effective the next year, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA before having Tommy John surgery on Oct. 6, 2023.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami MarlinsMLB
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us