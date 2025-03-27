Marlins host Pirates on Opening Day as Alcantara set to face Skenes

The Marlins host the Pirates for the season opener on Thursday, as Miami's Sandy Alcántara returns from Tommy John surgery to face Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes in one of the most anticipated Opening Day pitching matchups.

Skenes, the NL Rookie of the Year, will be at 22 years, 302 days when he takes the mound at Miami, the youngest opening day starting pitcher since the Marlins' José Fernández at 21-243 in 2014.

Alcántara makes his first appearance for Miami since Sept. 3, 2023. The 2022 NL Cy Young winner had Tommy John surgery that Oct. 6. Clayton McCullough makes his debut as Marlins manager after replacing Skip Schumaker.

Miami went 62-100 overall and 30-51 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .378 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Pirates batted .234 as a team in the 2024 season with a .672

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.