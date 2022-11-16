Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Wins First NL Cy Young Award in Franchise History

For the first time in franchise history, the Miami Marlins can say they have a Cy Young Award winner.

Starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara won the award Wednesday, beating out the Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried and Julio Urias from the Los Angeles Dodgers as the top pitcher in the National League.

The 27-year-old right-hander finished the 2022 season with a 14-9 record and a 2.28 earned run average in 32 starts. He had 207 strikeouts and allowed just 50 walks on the season, his fifth with the franchise after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2017 season.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Alcantara was named to the All-Star team for the National League in 2022, his second appearance in the game. He pitched a scoreless second inning, striking out two batters.

Prior to the season, Alcantara signed a five-year extension worth $56 million with a club option for a sixth season.

Alcantara will be the ace of a Marlins rotation tasked with helping Miami make it back to the playoffs, something the franchise has done just three times in its 30 seasons. The Marlins finished the 2022 season with a 69-93 record for the second straight losing season and 12th in the last 13 seasons.