Marlins' Sixto Sánchez Needs Surgery, Will Miss Season

Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness

Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder.

He will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

Expected to be one of the mainstays in the club’s starting rotation, Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness. Sánchez recently experienced a setback while increasing velocity in a throwing program.

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic and top prospect in the Marlins’ system made seven starts last season and finished 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

“Obviously, awful news starting with him and for us as an organization,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I know we’d like to take the conservative route and hope we wouldn’t get to this but obviously we have.”

