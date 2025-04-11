The Miami Marlins rank dead last in CNBC's 2025 MLB valuations

Which team is the highest-valued MLB franchise in 2025? Hint: unfortunately, it's not the Marlins.

CNBC on Friday unveiled the full list of this year’s MLB franchise valuations, sorting team worth, 2024 revenue and more. While some teams are in expected spots, others are more surprising.

The Miami Marlins, valued at $1.2 billion, come in in last place—30th. The franchise owned by Bruce Sherman brings in $296 million in revenue, less than half of what the top team brings in. See the whole break down here.

The New York Yankees are No. 1 on CNBC’s list. Owned by the Steinbrenner family, New York tops the ranking with a value of $8 billion, a lead of over $2 billion from the next highest team.

And how much did the Steinbrenner family pay for the Yankees when they took over in 1973? Just $8.8 million. The team collected $705 million in revenue last season alone.

Coming second after the Yankees is the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning league champions. Guggenheim Baseball Management took over in 2012, paying $2 billion for the franchise. The big market is now worth $5.8 billion and continues to soar following the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, among other major stars.

In third is the Boston Red Sox, owned by John Henry and Thomas Werner. The pair bought the team for $380 million in 2022, and now the franchise is worth $4.7 billion.

Rounding out the top five are the Chicago Cubs ($4.45 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.8 billion).

Flipping over to the bottom five, it’s a group of mostly small-market franchises – except for one surprise. Every team is valued at least above $1 billion, which is also the case in the NHL.

In 26th is the Cincinnati Reds, worth $1.5 billion. The Reds are followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates ($1.47 billion), Kansas City Royals ($1.45 billion) and Tampa Bay Rays ($1.4 billion).

Then last is Miami. In terms of revenue, only the Athletics ($275 million), now temporarily based in Sacramento ahead of a planned Las Vegas move, ranked lower.