Miami Marlins Promote Eric Duncan to Hitting Coach

Eric Duncan has been promoted to hitting coach by the Miami Marlins, who also announced five additions to their coaching staff Tuesday.

Newcomers joining manager Don Mattingly will be bench coach James Rowson, first base-outfield coach Billy Hatcher, bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, catching coach Eddy Rodriguez, and assistant hitting coach Robert Rodriguez.

Duncan was interim assistant hitting coach last season. Also returning from last year’s staff is pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., and Trey Hillman, who will be third base coach and infield instructor.

Rowson was hitting coach the past three seasons for the Minnesota Twins, who in 2019 set a major league record for home runs. Hatcher has 22 years of major league coaching experience and spent last season in the Cincinnati Reds' organization.

