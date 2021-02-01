Miami Marlins

Sale of Spring Training Tickets Delayed for Marlins, Cardinals

The sale of spring training tickets for St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games in Jupiter, Florida, has been delayed because of uncertainty about the schedule for games.

Major League Baseball last week proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter earlier had announced it would begin selling spring training tickets for the Cardinals and Marlins on Monday. It’s now uncertain when sales might begin.

