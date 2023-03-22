Miami Men's and Women's Basketball Confident as They Depart for Sweet 16

Basketball fever is taking over the University of Miami campus.

Both the men's and women's basketball teams are moving onto the Sweet 16 and both squads have huge tests this Friday.

The men's team will face top-seeded Houston and the women's team takes on fourth-seeded Villanova. Both teams knocked off Indiana to advance in the NCAA tournament.

The players say they're not done yet.

"You got two programs going to the Sweet 16 and hopefully we both can strive and push further,” freshman forward AJ Casey said.

The coaches say they're riding the success they've had thus far.

"This exposure is tremendous for us, not only as a basketball program, but as an athletic department and as a university,” head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga said.

"I think my team's just playing with a ton of grit, a ton of tenacity,” women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier said. “We got a spine about us. It's hard to knock us out."

NBC 6 was there for one of the men's final practices Wednesday before they hit the road to Kansas City.

"We've been gelling together for a minute now,” third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier said. “I feel really confident where we're at right now. Not just on the court, off the court and I think that's very important."

The players say there are positive vibes in the locker room and around campus.

"Going to class people telling me, congratulations, good job,” Casey said. “It's just great having the support here."

Meanwhile, the women are on their way to Greenville, South Carolina. After an exciting and emotional win against the Hoosiers, their confidence is at an all-time high.

"Just continuing to try to make history,” senior forward Destiny Harden said. “The team tries to make our families proud, the program proud, the school proud, and just keep the momentum going into the Elite eight."

The men face top-seeded Houston, Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET in the Sweet 16. The women take on fourth-seeded Villanova, Friday at 2:30 p.m.