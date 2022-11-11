Miami Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat UNC Greensboro 79-65

Jordan Miller scored 19 points and Miami pulled away in the second half to be UNC Greensboro 79-65 on Friday night.

Miller sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for Miami (2-0), including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds.

Keondre Kennedy had nine points and Bas Leyte scored eight to guide UNC Greensboro (1-1) to a 34-33 lead at halftime. Miller had 12 points to keep Miami close.

Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and the Hurricanes never trailed again.

Isaiah Wong hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 for Miami. Pack had 14 points and four assists. They combined for 21 points in the second half. Norchard Omier finished with 11 rebounds and four assists, scoring six.

Mikeal Brown-Jones topped the Spartans with 13 points. Kennedy and Leyte both scored 12. Kennedy had seven of the team's 27 rebounds. Dante Treacy scored 11.

The Hurricanes shot 53% overall and sank 13 of 27 from 3-point range. The Spartans shot 41% from the floor and made 8 of 24 from distance.

Miami shot just four free throws in the game and made them all. UNC Greensboro sank 9 of 13 foul shots.

