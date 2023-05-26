college baseball

Miami Rallies to Beat Duke 7-6, Heads to ACC Semifinals

Miami (39-18) plays top-ranked and No. 1 seed Wake Forest in the semifinals on Saturday.

Yohandy Morales went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs and Miami rallied to beat Duke 7-6 on Friday in pool play of the ACC Tournament.

Miami (39-18) plays top-ranked and No. 1 seed Wake Forest in the semifinals on Saturday. The ACC announced both semifinal games will start at 1 p.m. ET at different sites due to weather.

Miami was down two in the sixth before tying it, and again down two in the eighth.

CJ Kayfus led off the eighth with a solo shot, Morales hit his 14th home run of the season two batters later to tie it at 6-all and Renzo Gonzalez added a go-ahead single up the middle.

Miami reliever Andrew Walters struck out two in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Alex Stone extended his hitting streak to 30 games with a go-ahead solo home run — Duke’s third of the game — in the sixth inning. Damon Lux added an RBI single in the inning before Miami tied it in the bottom half on Morales’ two-run double.

Giovanni DiGiacomo made a diving catch at the warning track for Duke (35-21) in the seventh to rob Jacoby Long of an extra-base hit and keep the game tied at 4-all.

