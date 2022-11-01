Migos Rapper Takeoff's Fatal Shooting Has Sports World Mourning

Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas.
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”
Takeoff was loved not only in the music industry but in the sports world as well. He and his fellow group members, Quavo and Offset, were often seen courtside at NBA games supporting the Atlanta Hawks and even attended NFL games to see the Atlanta Falcons play. He also attended many NBA All-Star events and supported his uncle Quavo who played in the All-Star Celebrity Game more than once.
While fans took to social media to express their hurt at his passing, many athletes and sports media members from across the world also reacted to this devastating death:
Atlanta-based sports teams like the Falcons, Braves and the Hawks expressed their condolences:
As did Hawks player Trae Young, who expressed his hurt in just three words.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took to his social media account and shared his frustration with people who decide to record during distressing times.
Media members also took to social to speak on the passing of the rapper:
Takeoff was also loved within the boxing, MMA and wrestling communities as well:
During a recent conversation on the podcast “Drink Champs,” which took place just a few days before his death, Takeoff spoke about the praise he recently received on his new musical project.
“It’s time to pop it, you know what I mean? It’s time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean?, Takeoff said. “I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here.”