Miles Bridges Reportedly Arrested for Domestic Violence

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was reportedly arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the report, Bridges turned himself in Wednesday after an argument with an unidentified woman turned physical on Tuesday, June 28. The woman reportedly required medical attention, and Bridges was no longer at the scene when the police arrived.

Bridges was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department when he turned himself in. His bail was set at $130,000 and he’s since been released, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The 24-year-old is set to hit the open market as a restricted free agent when the NBA’s moratorium period opens on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Hornets announced on Wednesday they have extended qualifying offers to Bridges and teammate Cody Martin, allowing the squad to match any offers that arise from other teams.