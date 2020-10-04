MLS

Mitrita Scores Twice, Helps NYCFC Beats Inter Miami

Miami's Julian Carranza had an apparent goal reversed on an offside penalty following a video review in the 88th minute

Alexandru Mitrita scored twice in the first half to lead New York City FC to a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

New York City (7-6-2) has won consecutive games since a loss to Toronto 1-0 on Sept. 23 snapped a six-game unbeaten streak. Inter Miami (3-10-2) has lost three straight.

Mitrita scored in the fourth and 43rd minute, and Anton Tinnerholm in the 35th for NYCFC. Alexander Ring assisted on all three goals. Mitrita has four goals in his last two games.

Lewis Morgan scored in the 27th minute for Miami, and scored again in the 38th to tie the match at 2.

Miami's Julian Carranza had an apparent goal reversed on an offside penalty following a video review in the 88th minute. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson also stopped Carranza's left-footed shot in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. Johnson finished with three saves.

