Seven Things to Know About Dyersville, Iowa

Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest.

The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:

Off to Dyersville, Iowa aka Sin City for the Field of Dreams game. You know what they say, what happens in Dyersville, stays in Dyersville. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) August 10, 2022

The Reds-Cubs contest will be the second Field of Dreams game played in Dyersville, the setting for the titular 1989 film. The first matchup was a rousing success, as the Chicago White Sox earned a walk-off victory over the New York Yankees last summer. However, after Thursday’s game, it might be a little while before MLB returns to the actual Field of Dreams.

Along with an annual MLB game and acres of corn, what else is going on in Dyersville? Here’s a short guide to the town:

When was Dyersville, Iowa, founded?

James Dyer arrived in the area in 1847 along with friends and family from Somersetshire, England, according to the City of Dyersville website. The 26-year-old then led a building program to construct a town. That town became known as Dyersville as early as 1849.

How many people live in Dyersville, Iowa?

Dyersville had a population of 4,131, according to 2020 census data. It was the 95th-most-populated city in Iowa when that data was recorded.

By comparison, the ballpark for Thursday’s game has a capacity of around 8,000 fans.

How big is Dyersville, Iowa?

The city has an area of 6.8 square miles.

Who is the mayor of Dyersville?

Jeff Jacque was elected mayor of Dyersville on Nov. 2, 2021.

Where in Dyersville was ‘Field of Dreams’ filmed?

The Field of Dreams Movie Site is located at 28995 Lansing Road in Dyersville.

How far is Dyersville from Des Moines?

Dyersville is 141.82 miles from Des Moines, making it about a three-hour car ride to Iowa’s capital city.

What is the closest MLB team to Dyersville?

Iowa doesn’t have an MLB team of its own, but residents have plenty of nearby franchises to root for.

According to Caliper’s Maptitude Map, Iowa is the only state in which six MLB teams lay claim to a portion in which they are closest. Those six teams include the Cubs, White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals.

Of those six clubs, Dyersville is closest to Milwaukee.