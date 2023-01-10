MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deal with the Giants fell through due to concerns with his physical. NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported Dec. 21 that San Francisco was concerned about a past ankle injury of Correa's.

Following the disarray, Correa and his agent Scott Boras quickly pivoted to the New York Mets, who also reportedly came across the same speed bump regarding the superstar's health.

The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night, citing team sources, that the Twins were back in contention to re-sign Correa for the 2023 MLB season following those hang-ups with both the Giants and Mets.

The 28-year-old infielder spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros before signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract with Minnesota last offseason. He exercised an opt-out following his 2022 campaign, and the Correa offseason saga officially began.

When Correa originally agreed to his reported 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Correa turned down the Twins' first offer of 10 years, $285 million. The Twins reportedly were concerned with Correa's past injury as well after his Giants deal fell through, though it doesn't seem to have stopped them from ultimately making another run at him.

Now, it looks as if Minnesota came out on top after all with a shorter, less-expensive contract for a player whose past injury held up not one but two franchise-altering deals.