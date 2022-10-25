MLB Rumors: Giants Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes' to Land Aaron Judge

Report: Giants will do 'whatever it takes' to land Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The MLB offseason has yet to begin and the free agent rumors already are heating up for the Giants.

San Francisco is rumored to be a potential suitor for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge once free agency begins on Nov. 6, and NewJersey.com's Randy Miller reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the Giants' thinking, that San Francisco is willing to spend "whatever it takes" to land the prized slugger.

"The Giants have targeted Judge and are prepared to spend whatever it takes, a person with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking told NJ Advance Media after meeting with members of the franchise’s ownership group," Miller writes. "The person, who isn’t authorized to speak on behalf of the team, was granted anonymity."

Miller also reported that the Giants won't stop with Judge and plan on enticing him by signing additional high-priced free agents.

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid,” a source told Miller. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money.”

The person added that the Giants planned to entice Judge further by signing at least two-high priced free agents.

“The Giants are not going to stop with Judge,” the person said. “They have so much money freed up.”

San Francisco also reportedly is feeling the pressure to compete with division rivals such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in addition to the big-spending Golden State Warriors, who share the same market with the Giants.

Someone close to Judge also told Miller that they believe the Giants are the Northern California native's preferred team and predicted that the Yankees slugger will be wearing orange and black in 2023.

"A person close to him believes the Giants are Judge’s No. 1 choice and predicted, “It’s going to be looking good next season for the orange and black,” Miller added.

“The Giants are confident that they can sign Judge,” the person said. “It will be interesting for sure.”

Whether the Giants sign Aaron Judge or not, San Francisco is expected to be players in the top end of the free agent market regardless.

With less than two weeks until the start of free agency, the Giants appear to be well-positioned to make a splash.