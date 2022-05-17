MLB Suspends Orioles' Matt Harvey 60 Games for Drug Distribution

MLB suspends Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that it has suspended Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, which violated the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

Harvey testified in federal court during the trial of Eric Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels employee who was convicted on two felony counts of distributing fentanyl that led to Tyler Skaggs’ death. During the trial, Harvey admitted to using cocaine, as well as giving and receiving oxycodone from Skaggs.

The suspension, which is without pay, is retroactive to April 29. Harvey can continue to work out at the Orioles’ minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla., but he is prohibited from playing in any affiliate games.

Harvey last pitched for the Orioles in 2021 and signed a minor league deal with the organization in April.