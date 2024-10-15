Here is a full list of the 2024 Gold Glove Award finalists

As the MLB season draws to a close, the finalists for this year's Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been revealed.

On Nov. 3, one players from each position across both leagues will be honored with this prestigious accolade — a tradition that has celebrated excellence since 1957.

The annual award is given to players who have exceptional individual performances at each fielding position in both the American League and National League.

Managers and coaches from each league cast their votes to decide the winners, incorporating metrics from the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index, which accounts for 25% of the total vote. Notably, managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Utility player awards are exclusively decided by the sabermetric and other statistics.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Here we take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove Awards:

American League

Pitcher

Griffin Canning, Angels

Seth Lugo, Royals

Cole Ragans, Royals

Catcher

Freddy Fermin, Royals

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

Jake Rogers, Tigers

First base

Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles

Carlos Santana, Twins

Second base

Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Nicky Lopez, White Sox

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Third base

Alex Bregman, Astros

Ernie Clement, Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop

Brayan Rocchio, Guardians

Anthony Volpe, Yankees

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Left field

Colton Cowser, Orioles

Steven Kwan, Guardians

Alex Verdugo, Yankees

Center field

Jarren Duran, Red Sox

Jake Meyers, Astros

Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays

Right field

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox

Jo Adell, Angels

Juan Soto, Yankees

Utility

Willi Castro, Twins

Mauricio Dubón, Astros

Dylan Moore, Mariners

National League

Pitcher

Chris Sale, Braves

Luis Severino, Mets

Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Catcher

Patrick Bailey, Giants

Gabriel Moreno, D-backs

Will Smith, Dodgers

First base

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Matt Olson, Braves

Christian Walker, D-backs

Second base

Ketel Marte, D-backs

Bryson Stott, Phillies

Brice Turang, Brewers

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Matt Chapman, Giants

Ryan McMahon, Rockies

Shortstop

Dansby Swanson, Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies

Masyn Winn, Cardinals

Left field

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs

Ian Happ, Cubs

Brandon Marsh, Phillies

Center field

Brenton Doyle, Rockies

Blake Perkins, Brewers

Jacob Young, Nationals

Right field

Sal Frelick, Brewers

Jake McCarthy, D-backs

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

Utility

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals

Kiké Hernández, Dodgers

Jared Triolo, Pirates

Major League Baseball teams have advertising on their helmets during the postseason.