World Baseball Classic

2026 World Baseball Classic pools and dates revealed: Here are all the details

Details were announced for the upcoming tournament on Wednesday.

By Logan Reardon

A general view of the World Baseball Classic logo on the field before the 2023 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal game
Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is starting to take shape.

The international baseball tournament is set to return in two years, and the participating countries and host stadiums are now officially locked in.

There are still four qualifier spots up for grabs, but 16 other nations are confirmed to be competing across the globe.

Here are all the details we know for the 2026 World Baseball Classic:

What are the pools for the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

There are four pools for the tournament, with specific groupings for each country announced on Wednesday. Here's how it's split up:

Pool A

  • Puerto Rico
  • Cuba
  • Canada
  • Panama
  • TBD qualifier

Pool B

  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Italy
  • Great Britain
  • TBD qualifier

Pool C

  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Korea
  • Czechia
  • TBD qualifier

Pool D

  • Venezuela
  • Dominican Republic
  • Netherlands
  • Israel
  • TBD qualifier

When is the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The tournament will be held from March 6-17, 2026, with MLB players excused from spring training to play in the event.

Where is the 2026 World Baseball Classic taking place?

As it has since the inaugural WBC in 2006, the 2026 edition will be played across the globe. Four stadiums will host games throughout the tournament:

  • Pool A: Hiram Bithorn Stadium -- San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Pool B: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
  • Pool C: Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan
  • Pool D: loanDepot Park -- Miami, Florida
  • Quarterfinals: Houston and Miami
  • Semifinals: Miami
  • Championship: Miami

Who won the last World Baseball Classic?

Japan defeated the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final by a score of 3-2. Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the tournament as Japan claimed its third WBC title (2006, 2009). The Dominican Republic (2013) and United States (2017) are the only other nations to win the WBC.

