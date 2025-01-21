Baseball Hall of Fame 2025 class revealed: Here's the full list

A new group of stars are headed for Cooperstown.

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was revealed on Tuesday, with three players being enshrined.

Leading the way is Japanese sensation Ichiro Suzuki, who was an easy admission in just his first year on the ballot. The Seattle Mariners legend, who also suited up for the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins after nearly 20 years of playing, polled at 100%. He became the first Japanese-born player to enter Cooperstown.

However, Suzuki just barely missed out on an unanimous selection, collecting 99.7% of the vote. He fell short by one.

Suzuki was also recently voted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame due to his playing days in the NPB, where he was a seven-time All-Star and a champion in 1996. Though he didn't win a World Series in MLB, he was a 10-time All-Star and claimed the AL MVP and AL Rookie of the Year in his debut season.

Fellow Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia, who started off with a long tenure in Cleveland, came in next with nearly 93% in the polls. It was also his first time being eligible, collecting 86.8% on the ballot.

The six-time All-Star also spent some time with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, but went to the Yankees the season after and won a World Series in his first year with the organization. The left-hander had signed a seven-year, $161 million deal with New York, the most for a pitcher at the time.

Sabathia reacted to his induction on social media:

On the opposite side of the first-year spectrum, pitcher Billy Wagner got the call on his 10th and final time on the ballot. He was polling at almost 86% but got in with 82.5%. Wagner started with the Houston Astros, then had smaller stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves.

Wagner, dubbed "Billy the Kid," became known for his dominant closing ability en route to seven All-Star nods. He pitched in a combined no-hitter in 2003 and is in the Astros' team Hall of Fame.

Carlos Beltran was the next closest player to getting inducted, but only received just north of 70% voting. He was polling at above 81% in his third year on the ballot, but the nine-time All-Star, 2017 World Series winner and AL Rookie of the Year fell short of the 75% threshold.

Additional marquee names that didn't make the cut included Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, Chase Utley and Andruw Jones. Rodriguez and Ramirez polled between 35-40%, respectively, with the former just shy of 40%. It was Rodriguez's fourth time on the ballot, while Ramirez will enter his 10th and last year in 2026.

The 2024 class included Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Jim Leyland, and Joe Mauer.