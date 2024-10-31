Announcer Bob Costas retires from calling MLB games after 44 years: Report

Bob Costas is hanging up the headset.

After 44 years calling MLB games, the legendary announcer reportedly will retire from broadcasting baseball games, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported.

The 72-year-old Costas will continue with this emeritus work at MLB Network as an analyst, Marchand reported. Costas made the decision to retire prior to the season as his contract was set to expire.

Throughout his career, Costas has called a variety of major events for multiple networks. His first MLB gig came 44 years ago for NBC, and he went on to call three World Series and 10 league championships. Costas added Olympic coverage, “Football Night in America” hosting and play-by-play for the NBA during his time at NBC.

Since joining TNT Sports in 2019, Costas has called postseason games -- including the New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals series earlier this month. His final MLB assignment was Game 4 of the American League Division Series, when the Yankees defeated the Royals to move on to the Championship Series.

TNT Sports will now search for a replacement on its regular season and postseason baseball coverage, with play-by-play voice Brian Anderson retaining his role as their top MLB game-caller.