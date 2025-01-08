Brian Matusz, former Orioles pitcher and first-round pick, dies at 37

The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday former pitcher Brian Matusz died. He was 37 years old.

The club released a statement on social media, praising his character both on and off the mound.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz," the team wrote. "A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.

"Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Matusz, a native of Grand Junction, Colorado, played collegiately at the University of San Diego. Baltimore drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, and the lefty went on to make 279 appearances with 68 starts from 2009 to 2016.

He also made one major league appearance with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, with the rest of his career being spent in Baltimore.

Matusz was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2005 draft, but opted to go to college and play in San Diego.

He ended his career with an ERA of 4.92 and recorded a 27-42 win-loss record, but became most prominent for his ability to cause baseball icon David Ortiz issues on the mound. Ortiz went 4-for-29 (.138) with 13 strikeouts when Matusz was the pitcher.

Alongside being a reliable bullpen member for several years, Matusz was also an important figure for the Baltimore community with the work he did off the field.