Dodgers visit White House in celebration of World Series victory

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on Monday in a decades-old baseball tradition during the team's East Coast road trip.

After dropping two of three games in Philadelphia over the weekend, the Dodgers' White House visit coincides with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The team participated in an East Room ceremony in honor of the 2024 World Series victory, entering the room to a rendition of Randy Newman's "I love LA."

Trump said the team will visit the Oval Office after the ceremony. He was presented with a No. 47 Dodgers jersey with "Trump" on the back.

The 9-2 Dodgers confirmed in a social media post lasts month that "in keeping with long-standing baseball tradition," President Donald Trump invited them to the White House and team accepted.

"We're very please to participate in the tradition of bringing champions to the White House," team Chairman Mark Walter said Monday.

The Dodgers last visited the White House as World Series champions in July 2021 when Joe Biden was president.

Manager Dave Roberts called the visit an honor that each World Series champion gets to experience. Roberts said the decision to go to the White House was not a formal conversation involving players and coaches.

The White House tradition dates back decades with a visit by the 1925 Washington Senators during the administration of President Calvin Coolidge, according to the nonprofit White House Historical Association. Coolidge and first lady Grace were passionate baseball fans.

Roberts said Friday he expected 100% participation at the ceremony and that it was "good we have full representation."

Shortstop Mookie Betts told reporters Friday he would join the team on the visit. Betts declined to join the Boston Red Sox on their visit in 2018 during President Trump's first term.

Betts was among several Dodgers, including NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who shook hands with Trump during the ceremony.

"I'm happy he's going," Roberts said. "I'm happy we're all going to go together just to celebrate our 2024 championship."

Betts told reporters in Philadelphia that his choice to go was not political, but rather because of his desire to be there for the team.

Betts said he regrets not joining the Red Sox in 2018. Boston manager Alex Cora and pitcher David Price also skipped the Red Sox visit. Betts said he felt like his absence distracted from that team's accomplishment.

"No matter what I say or what I do, people are gonna take it as political," Betts said. "But that's definitely not what it is. This is about what the Dodgers were able to accomplish last year."

The NHL's reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers became the first team to visit Trump in his second term when they were honored during a ceremony in the East Room in early February.

The White House also said recently the NFL’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles accepted their invitation for April 28.

"It's a baseball thing for us," Roberts said. "It's tradition and we're doing it unified. So I'm excited about it."