MLB ‘Golden At-Bat' explainer: Here's what we know about the potential new rule

Is another rule change coming to baseball?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has implemented some drastic tweaks since taking over for Bud Selig in 2015. There have been some notable positives, like the pitch clock and universal designated hitter. But his tenure has also been sullied with the 2020 pandemic-shortened season and the 2022 lockout.

If Manfred's recent comments on "The Varsity" podcast come true, though, his most dramatic change yet could be on the horizon. The "Golden At-Bat" rule hasn't been finalized just yet, but the idea of it is already garnering plenty of discussion.

So, what is the Golden At-Bat rule? How would it work? And when is the soonest we could see it in MLB? Here's everything we know about it so far:

What is the Golden At-Bat rule?

The rule is inspired by the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition team that's considered baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Bananas' "Golden Batter" rule, which was implemented ahead of their 2024 world tour, allowed teams to pinch-hit any hitter at any time of the game. Each team can only use the "Golden Batter" once per game.

"[It's] putting your best player out there out of order at a particular point in the game," Manfred said on Puck's "The Varsity" podcast in October. "That rule and things like that are in the conversation-only stage right now."

After an intense battle between Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani and American hitter Mike Trout to decide the 2023 World Baseball Classic, it's easy to see why decision-makers want more superstar matchups like that in key situations.

How would the Golden At-Bat rule work in MLB?

There are no confirmed details about how MLB would utilize the rule -- yet.

If the league followed the Bananas' model, it would allow each team to send any batter up to the plate at any time during the game. Each team could only utilize the rule once per game, so theoretically it would be better to wait for a late-game scenario.

When is MLB adding the Golden At-Bat rule?

MLB is not toying with the idea in any games as of now.

As with most rule changes, like robot umpires and the challenge system, Manfred could experiment with the rule in the minor leagues before potentially bringing it to MLB. Another option would be to utilize it during the All-Star Game or spring training as a way to see how it all works out.