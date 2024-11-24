Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest held in downtown Los Angeles

Contestants lined up in front of a cheering crowd wearing their Dodgers gear. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Viral celebrity look-alike contests have been popping up recently, with the latest one being a Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest that took place in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dozens of contestants joined the contest outside of the Japanese-American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Participants put on their Dodgers gear and lined up in front of a cheering crowd. Someone even brought a look-alike plush toy of Ohtani's dog, Decoy.

After a couple rounds of voting it was down to the final two contestants. The winner took home his prize of $17, in honor of Ohtani's jersey number.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
