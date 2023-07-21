MLB

This Tampa Bay Rays pitcher looks just like Cillian Murphy

The resemblance between Tyler Glasnow and Murphy is uncanny

By Max Molski

Getty Images

Now pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays … Cillian Murphy?

No, but that’s what it looks like whenever Tyler Glasnow steps on the mound.

The 29-year-old righty made his MLB debut in 2016 and has been pitching in Tampa Bay since 2018. Still, his greatest claim to fame for casual baseball fans is how much he looks like the Irish actor.

The Rays played off those similarities to get in on a Twitter joke with Murphy’s newest movie, “Oppenheimer,” opening in theaters.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There are, of course, many differences between Glasnow and Murphy. Glasnow is 18 years younger than Murphy and stands more than a foot taller at 6-foot-8. Odds are Murphy can’t throw a 96 mph fastball, either, while we also don't know much about Glasnow's acting chops.

Fans still can’t get over the similar appearances, though:

MLB

MLB

Jarred Kelenic and the most bizarre injuries in sports history

Seattle Mariners

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic breaks down in tears over foot fracture from water cooler kick

Glasnow celebrated Murphy’s “Oppenheimer” premiere with a solid outing Thursday night. He surrendered just two earned runs across seven innings, though the Rays lost to the Baltimore Orioles in extra innings.

The stars of "Oppenheimer" left the London premiere of the film early on Thursday as the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced.

This article tagged under:

MLBMoviesTampa Bay Rays
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us