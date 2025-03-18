How to watch Dodgers-Cubs in the Tokyo Series: Start time, TV info, pitching matchups

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the sweep in Tokyo.

The reigning World Series champions started their title defense Monday with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opening game of the Tokyo Series.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one run over five innings in front of 42,365 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

The two teams are set to conclude the two-game series, with the Dodgers looking to return to the states with a 2-0 record.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's how to watch the finale of the Tokyo Series.

When is the Dodgers vs. Cubs game?

The Tokyo Series began Tuesday, March 18 with the Dodgers defeating the Cubs 4-1. The second and final game of the series will be played Wednesday, March 19.

What time is the Dodgers vs. Cubs game?

Set your alarm clock for first pitch -- or just stay up really, really late. The second game between the Dodgers and Cubs is set for 3:10 a.m. PT/6:10 a.m. ET.

What channel is the Dodgers vs. Cubs on?

The second game of the Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs will air on FS1.

How to stream Dodgers vs. Cubs

The game can be streamed live on the Fox Sports App, FOXSports.com and MLB.TV.

Who is pitching in the Dodgers vs. Cubs game?

The Dodgers' starting pitcher for the second game of the Tokyo Series will be Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, who will make his MLB debut. Pitching for Chicago will be Justin Steele, who went 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 24 starts for the Cubs last season.

The 23-year-old Sasaki, who transferred from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, signed with the Dodgers in January as an international amateur free agent.

While pitching for the Chiba Lotte Marines, he posted a 2.02 ERA and racked up 524 strikeouts in just over 414 innings.

In two spring training outings, one in relief and the other as a starter, Sasaki combined to throw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

When is Opening Day?

Opening Day for most other MLB teams is officially scheduled for Thursday, March 27. The 14-game slate begins with the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers will also be in action for their home opener, facing the Detroit Tigers and reigning American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have not yet announced their starting pitcher for the game.

The Cubs will travel to Arizona to play the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.