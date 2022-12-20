Montreal Canadiens Lead 2023 NHL Salary Cap Space Per Team

Capitals, Canadiens have most 2023 NHL salary cap space per team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Many exciting events are in store for this winter season. We have the rest of the NFL season, which includes some Christmas games this year, the NBA season and several exciting benchmarks for the NHL season.

Besides the regular season schedule, other NHL fixtures on the way include the 2023 All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 4, and the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, which is set for March 3.

With the trade deadline coming up, teams are doing everything they can to build up their teams in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup. At the same time, teams are contemplating one of the most crucial factors of the deadline – money. Who will they be able to bring on? Can they afford them?

Let’s take a look at the salary caps for NHL teams this season before any big changes happen:

What is the NHL salary cap maximum for the 2022-23 season?

The NHL salary cap maximum for the 2022-23 season is $82.5 million.

This maximum figure increased by $1 million from the previous season, which is the first rise for the league in three years.

What is the NHL salary cap minimum for the 2022-23 season?

The NHL salary cap minimum for the 2022-23 season is $60.2 million.

What is each team’s projected salary cap hit for 2023?

Here is each NHL team’s projected cap hit, according to Puck Pedia:

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: $83,086,864

Buffalo Sabres: $65,584,643

Detroit Red Wings: $78,766,651

Florida Panthers: $87,992,298

Montreal Canadiens: $93,229,743

Ottawa Senators: $80,093,886

Tampa Bay Lightning: $89,878,585

Toronto Maple Leafs: $88,923,519

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: $86,033,534

Columbus Blue Jackets: $85,278,415

New Jersey Devils: $83,862,332

New York Islanders: $80,500,801

New York Rangers: $80,883,157

Philadelphia Flyers: $85,897,780

Pittsburgh Penguins: $83,596,991

Washington Capitals: $92,582,238

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: $63,722,438

Chicago Blackhawks: $76,594,375

Colorado Avalanche: $83,641,687

Dallas Stars: $82,210,496

Minnesota Wild: $78,655,423

Nashville Predators: $81,065,776

St. Louis Blues: $84,381,207

Winnipeg Jets: $81,628,506

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: $69,031,018

Calgary Flames: $81,975,068

Edmonton Oilers: $91,949,965

Los Angeles Kings: $81,191,723

San Jose Sharks: $82,524,212

Seattle Kraken: $81,335,383

Vancouver Canucks: $87,844,710

Vegas Golden Knights: $96,724,212

What is a salary cap?

The NHL salary cap is the total amount of money that NHL teams are allowed to pay their players.

These terms are contained within the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Why is a salary cap important?

The idea behind a salary cap is significant because it prevents teams in larger markets with more money from signing all of the top players and putting smaller-market franchises at a disadvantage.

Does a team’s salary cap change every year?

Yes, a team’s salary cap fluctuates from year to year. Each cap hit number is calculated from the percentage of the particular NHL team’s revenue from the previous season.