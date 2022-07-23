Sports

MLS

Moralez, Johnson's Shut Out Help NYCFC Beat Inter Miami 2-0

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Sean Johnson delivered a three-save shutout while Maxi Moralez scored in New York City FC’s 2-0 win over Inter Miami on Saturday.

Moralez put NYCFC (12-4-5) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 12th minute.

NYCFC also got one goal from Heber.

NYCFC outshot Miami (7-10-4) 12-8, with five shots on goal to three for Miami.

Drake Callender saved three of the five shots he faced for Miami.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC visiting Montreal while Miami hosts Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miaminew york city fc
